All India Federation for Social Justice to organize its first national conference

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The All India Federation for Social Justice on Saturday announced that is organising its first national conference in New Delhi on April 3.

On this occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will deliver the presidential address.

The theme of the event is "Taking Forward The Struggle For Social Justice And Joint National Programme For Social Justice Movement".



In the year 2022 Stalin launched the All India Federation for Social Justice.

"The Federation seeks to unite like-minded Leaders, political parties, social activists, organisations and civil society on a common platform to fight for social justice across the nation," the press release said.

As per the release, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of CPI D Raja, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, President JKNC Farooq Abdullah, TMC MP Derek O Brien, NCP MLA Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha, MP Muhammed Basheer, BRS MP Keshava Rao, Maharashtra MLC Mahadev Jankar, MP Nabar Kumar Sarania and former MP Rajkumar Saini will deliver a special address.

Political leaders like Vaiko, Thirumavalavan, Jawahirullah, Eswaran, and Veeramani are also expected to participate. (ANI)

