All India Muslim Jamaat chief calls PFI "radical group", seeks ban

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi on Friday called upon the Muslim community to stay away from the Popular Front of India (PFI) calling it a "radical group" and urged the central government to impose a ban on it.

Maulana Razvi welcomed the arrest of the PFI leaders across the country.

"PFI is a radical organisation. Its members follow a radicalised ideology. I would appeal to all Sufi and Sunni Muslims to stay away from this organisation. The PFI has been named in many incidents across the country. It is necessary that there should be a ban on these kinds of organisations," said Razvi.

"The central government took appropriate action against PFI. I support the action of the government. I would request the government of India to ban PFI in order to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of the country," said the All india Muslim jamaat president dargaah alahazrat

Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi Barelvi.

A total of 106 PFI cadres were arrested yesterday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 15 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.

A day after PFI leaders were arrested in a massive country-wide raid, the outfit called a dawn-to dusk bandh in Kerala on Friday and incidents of stone pelting and attack on vehicles including KSRTC buses by protesters were reported from various places in the state.

The shutdown in Kerala has been called by the PFI to protest against the arrest of its members in nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency yesterday.

In various other parts of the state, the roads were seen deserted this morning with few people on the roads.

According to the police, stone-pelting incidents were reported at various places in the state.

Two police officers were attacked earlier today by the hartal supporters at Pallimukku in the Kollam district.



Visuals showed hartal supporters pelting stones at the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Panamaram village in Wayanad district. The bus was going to Kozhikode.

KSRTC buses were also attacked in Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Kollam.

In the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, an autorickshaw and a car were seen in a damaged state after being attacked in Poonthura.

Further, two miscreants on a bike at Pallimukku in the Kollam district abused police officials and hit them after they attempted to stop them, police said.

A petrol bomb was hurled at the RSS office in Mattannur, Kannur during the protest against the arrest of PFI's state leaders. A two-member group reached on a scooter, threw the petrol bomb, and broke the window panes.

Police took five PFI workers into custody after the members of the outfit allegedly vandalised shops and obstructed vehicles in Kochi on Friday.

According to police, PFI workers tried to forcefully shut the shops They also vandalised some shops which were not ready to shut down.

Releasing a statement, the PFI state committee said that it considered the NIA's arrest of PFI national and state leaders "unjust" and "part of atrocities by the state".

"A hartal will be held in the state on September 23, Friday against the RSS-controlled fascist government's move to use central agencies to silence dissenting voices," it said.

The PFI also called upon the "democratic believers" to make success the strike against the "fascist regime that crush the civil rights".

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu case against PFI leaders who called for a strike in the state against the arrest of its members by the National Investigation Agency.

The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three Muslim organizations. (ANI)

