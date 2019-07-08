All JDS ministers have resigned: Karnataka CMO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): All the ministers belonging to Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) put in their papers on Monday.

Earlier, 21 Congress ministers had resigned from the Council of Ministers. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy leads JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

"All JD(S) ministers have resigned, like the 21 Congress ministers who had resigned," tweeted the CMO from their official Twitter account.

The CMO said that the Council of Ministers would soon be restructured.

"I do not have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I do not want to discuss anything about politics," Chief Minister Kumaraswamy told media persons.

The current political crisis in the state will be resolved and the government will run smoothly, Kumaraswamy had said earlier in the day.

"The issue will be resolved. Don't worry. This government will run smoothly in the state," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Earlier today, independent legislator H Nagesh withdrew support from the government and resigned as a minister

The 13-month-old coalition government in the state slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

JDS MLA H Vishwanath, however, had claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept their resignations. (ANI)

