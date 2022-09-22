All left, secular forces in India will come together against PM Modi in 2024 polls: Sitaram Yechury at Patna rally

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party during a state-wide rally in Bihar and said that all the left and secular forces in Bihar and throughout India will come together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 general election.

The CPI-M's Bihar state committee organised a massive state-wide public meeting from 35 districts, at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna as part of the party's nationwide campaign from September 14 to 22 against the Modi-led BJP government.

Recalling the Emergency of 1975, Yechury said that the whole of Bihar struggled against the Emergency which succeeded in restoring democracy and saving the country and the Constitutional order.

"Today again the time has come to save democracy, secularism, the Constitution and the country from the BJP-RSS. All the left and secular forces in Bihar and throughout India will come together and mobilise the people to oust the Modi regime in 2024. Like in 1974, the road to Indraprastha will again begin from Pataliputra," Yechury said at his rally.



Ashok Dhawale, Bihar in charge of the party attacked Centre government policies, saying that these policies led to astronomical price rise, unemployment, poverty and hunger, and attacked the working class, peasantry, agricultural workers, women, youth and students.

"It is shamelessly selling off the country to its crony corporates, and is using the British imperialist policy of Divide and Rule on the basis of religion and caste," Dhawale said.

Yechury on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad in Patna separately and discussed opposition unity.

He took to Twitter and said, "Was warmly received by Nitish Kumar ji (@NitishKumar) when I called on him in Patna today. We followed up on our discussions in Delhi to mobilise the broadest unity of secular democratic forces to safeguard the Indian Constitution and the unity and integrity of our country."

Talking about his meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav he said, "It was truly pleasant to chat with Lalu ji (@laluprasadrjd) at his home in Patna today. We discussed the imperative to save India, its Constitution and people's inalienable fundamental rights being severely assaulted today." (ANI)

