All other party workers went into 'hibernation, isolation' when COVID-19 pandemic broke out, only BJP workers risked their lives to serve the nation: JP Nadda

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Stating that all other party workers went into 'hibernation and isolation' when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that it was only the BJP workers who risked their lives to serve the nation during the period.

His remarks came while addressing the BJP workers at a booth president convention in Meerut today.

"I can proudly say that I received an opportunity to become president of such a party. All parties went in quarantine when Corona came. They went into hibernation, isolation. No worker was seen outside, but BJP workers risked their lives to serve the nation," said the BJP chief.

He said that the Yogi government of BJP in Uttar Pradesh has made a record sugarcane payment of Rs 1.41 lakh crore to the farmers. 11 thousand crore rupees have also been paid dues of the old government

While targeting Samajwadi Party, Nadda said, "Here is a leader who was saying that this is Modi's vaccine, this is BJP's vaccine, don't use it. Today I ask him how was Modi's vaccine, soon your red cap is also going to be saffron."

He further lauded the efforts of BJP workers and said, "The work of development of the organization, expansion of the organization, and taking the ideology to the lowest level has been done by the BJP workers. I am seeing the enthusiasm, loyalty, and desire to struggle in you people, I am sure that the BJP worker will definitely give victory to the party. The BJP worker went out in the service of the nation with risking their lives."

He further said that BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'. (ANI)