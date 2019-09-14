Congress Secretary V Hanumantha Rao. (File photo)
All-party meet to be held on Monday to discuss Uranium mining issue

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:35 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): An all-party meeting will be held on Monday to discuss the issue of Uranium mining in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Congress Secretary V Hanumantha Rao said.
Telugu Desam Party's Telangana president L Ramana, Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, Telangana Jan Saminit president M Kodandaram, CPI's Chada Venkat Reddy, CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram Rao, Telangana BJP chief K Laxman will be among the leaders who are expected to be present at the meeting.
The meeting will be chaired by Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and will see the presence of some scientists as well, senior Rao told ANI.
"Mining of Uranium is carried out in Nallamalla and Srisailam areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The extraction of Uranium will be a serious problem," Rao said.
He said that he will request Telangana BJP chief K Laxman to take up the issue with the central government.
Congress leader Abul Kalam Azad said the government should import Uranium rather than extracting it from Nallmalla forest as it can lead to serious health problems for locals. (ANI)

