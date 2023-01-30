All party meeting: Oppn highlights issues like Adani stocks, BBC documentary ban, governors' interference

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): An all-party meeting called by the government brought up issues like Adani stocks, BBC documentary ban and governors' interference in states ruled by opposition parties, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament that commenced on Monday morning.

Several opposition parties raised critical issues, including the recent stock market matter concerning Adani Group stocks. Members of Parliament (MPs) asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter as it concerns the economy of the country, and therefore concerns the people at large.

Among those parties that raised the issue were RJD, CPI-M, CPI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National Conference. "Why is no inquiry done? Where is CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Directorate of Enforcement) or SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India)? Why is it allowed to swindle funds belonging to the public? We have asked for a discussion on the floor of the house and if the government doesn't bring it, we will again raise it in Parliament," AAP leader Sanjay Singh told ANI.

"What does the government gain by the ban on documentaries like that of the BBC? It only creates unnecessary curiosity," argued the Opposition.

"We asked for a discussion on the same. We want clarity," TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI.

Several opposition parties also raised the issue of a governor's overreach and interference in opposition states. Parties like BRS and DMK were particularly vocal on these issues.

"Cooperative federalism is a key to democracy and is a very important tool. Why should a government have to go to court to get its work done because the governor is constantly interfering in the matter? That, we have very strongly raised against, TRS leader K Keshava Rao told ANI.

YSR Congress raised the crucial issue of caste and reservation and demanded economic census data. The party also demanded that the government brings in the women's Reservation Bill. Several opposition parties supported these two demands. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and TMC were in support of bringing the women's Reservation Bill.



Deputy Leader of the House, Rajnath Singh; Parliament Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi; Leader of the House Piyush Goyal; MoS Parliamentary Affairs, Arjuna, Ram Meghwal, and V Muraleedharan were among those present for the meeting held at the Parliament complex. All top leaders from the opposition parties including DMK leader, TR and Balu; TMC leaders, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TRS leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao also attended the meeting.

Other party leaders who were present include Vijayasai Reddy from YSR Congress, Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference, Professor Manoj Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Ram Nath Thakur of Janata Dal (United) (JDU). Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) was represented by Priyanka Chaturvedi. Senior politician Sharad Pawar was also present.

Congress leaders were absent in the meeting, however, according to government sources both Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were held up with the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra that culminated in Srinagar today.

The all-party meeting is a customary meeting that takes place ahead, of the start of every session of Parliament. During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament during the Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address by the President of India to a joint sitting of both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the Session.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

From Thursday onwards, both Houses will have a discussion on the "Motion of Thanks to the President Address" after which PM Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13.

The second part of the Budget Session will start after a recess on March 13 and go on till April 6. The discussion will take place on the demand for grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed. Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period. (ANI)

