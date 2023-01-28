All places named after Mughals should be renamed: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said places named after Mughals should be identified and renamed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's statement comes at a time when the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi including Mughal Garden have been given a common name as 'Amrit Udyan'.

"They (Mughals) killed so many Hindus and destroyed temples. All the places named after them should be identified and renamed. We will remove all British and Mughal names within a week if BJP comes to power in Bengal," Adhikari told ANI.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh welcomed the move of Rashtrapati Bhavan giving a common name to its gardens.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens and President Droupadi Murmu has given a common name to the gardens as 'Amrit Udyan' to mark celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President.

The Union Minister said the country should celebrate its independence in a true manner.



The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan also included Mughal Garden. Amrit Udyan will open for the public on January 31.

President Droupadi Murmu will be gracing the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.

Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President, said the collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'.

"Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a new identity has been given to the gardens," he said.

The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan include East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed - Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. (ANI)





