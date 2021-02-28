All political parties including Congress are restricted to just dynasty politics: Nadda

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said all political parties, including Congress, are restricted to just dynasty politics and it is only the BJP wherein party has become a family.

Nadda, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly-built party regional office in Varanasi.

"Whoever has got the opportunity to be part of the BJP, they are fortunate. All national parties have become regional parties. All political parties, including Congress, are restricted to just dynasty politics. It's only BJP wherein party has become a family," Nadda said.

"I have been fortunate to come to the land of Kashi and inaugurate the new regional office of the party. The office has been equipped with all the facilities of a digitalised world. But this is just hardware, our party workers are the software. Our workers will use this to provide vision and values to our society," he added.

The BJP national president also virtually inaugurated the new regional party office at Prayagraj.

"We must have party offices in every district of the country if we want our organisation to expand. There was a time when the party was functioning from a two-room office, and today we have come to power with such a mandate," he added.

"In 2014, we had a target to build 700 party offices across the country. And today, I am happy that we have 400 offices across the country. Including Kashi and Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has 53 offices in total. I have been told that till October we will manage to fulfill our target of 80 party offices in the UP," he further added.

Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering. at the event said: "The BJP, under the presidentship of JP Nadda ji, has presented an ideal to all the political parties of the world. Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji once said that politics without principles is a death trap. We have never compromised with our values and principles," Adityanath said. (ANI)