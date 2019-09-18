Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (File Image)
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (File Image)

All sentiments should be considered and respected on Ram Temple issue: Ramdas Athawale

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): BJP's ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that all sentiments should be considered and respected in the Ram Temple issue.
His remarks come a day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed confidence in the central government that it will take steps to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya soon.
"The way government is working, our hopes have increased as to the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Now, there is no point in waiting anymore," Thackeray said.
Replying to a question about Thackeray's remarks, Union Minister Athawale said, "Uddhav Thackerey is a very good friend and I believe that the Ram Mandir issue should be resolved soon. But it is important to wait for the SC order. The order should be out soon. All sentiments should be considered and respect has to be given to all opinions on Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid."
He also claimed that a statue of Lord Gautam Buddha also existed at the sight, thousands of years ago.
"If you research 2500 years back there was a statue of Gautam Buddha and a Buddha statue should be made there. But I don't want to come in between the Hindus and Muslims and therefore I did not speak about it before. We will respect whatever decision is taken", he told media persons.
He also stated that he will not let the alliance of BJP-Shivsena break until he was in the alliance.
"Till the time I'm in the alliance, I will not let BJP-Shivsena alliance to break because if they break up I will have to break up too", he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:47 IST

Case filed against Bilaspur man for giving triple talaq to wife

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:23 IST

Work moving in right direction, confident of meeting deadline:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the government was confident of meeting Kartarpur corridor deadline and the work on the same is moving in the right direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:16 IST

2,000 transgenders excluded from Assam NRC list, plea filed in SC

Guwahati (Assam) [India] Sept 18 (ANI): A petition has been filled in the apex court seeking its direction in the issue of around 2,000 transgenders being excluded from the list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:11 IST

Man held with gold worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Customs officials arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession at Chennai International airport on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:37 IST

TDP criticises govt. for imposing section-144 in Narasaraopet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): TDP senior leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Narasarao Peta town, where the final rites of Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, former speaker of the Andhra Prad

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:36 IST

Amritsar: 13.72 kg heroine seized near Indo-Pak border

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday seized 13.72kg heroin from a village near the India-Pakistan border.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:59 IST

PM Modi should hold 'Howdy, Modi!' like events in India instead...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should organise 'Howdy Modi!' like events in rural areas of country instead of holding 'external extravaganzas' so that people can share with him 'what they are facing'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:04 IST

Class 11 student thrashed by seniors in Odisha's Sambalpur, FIR lodged

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A class 11 student of a private residential college in Sambalpur was allegedly thrashed by four seniors on September 14, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:02 IST

Narayan Rane reiterates decision to join BJP

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday stated that he would soon be joining the BJP and also merge his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party with them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:49 IST

Bengaluru: VV Puram food street to shun single-use plastic as...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69 th birthday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday stated that Bengaluru's popular VV Puram food street will be turned into a plastic-free zone with dedicated slots being reserved for pedestrians on weekends

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:29 IST

Man alleges of being issued over-speeding challan despite...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): While many traffic violators have been penalised with hefty amounts in last few days, a Delhi resident has alleged of having wrongfully issued an over-speeding challan despite driving within the permitted speed limit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:28 IST

Haryana: 5 migrant labourers found dead in under-construction house

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two women, were found dead in an under-construction house in Haryana's Jhajjar city on Tuesday, police said.

Read More
iocl