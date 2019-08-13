All set to celebrate Independence Day in grand, befitting manner: J-K Principal Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After the smooth conduct of full dress rehearsals in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the region is all set to celebrate Independence Day in "grand and befitting" manner, said Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission), Rohit Kansal.

"Today, all the district in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh conducted full dress rehearsals for the Independence Day. All dress rehearsals were conducted and concluded smoothly. We are all set to celebrate August 15 (Independence Day) in a grand and befitting manner," Kansal told media here.

"All arrangements have been finalised for the same. There have been no reports of any significant untoward incident in the past 24 hours. Local authorities are continuously watching and reviewing the situation, and taking appropriate decisions as to relaxation of restrictions," he added.

Kansal shared that relaxation in restrictions and prohibitory orders are "indeed being given in most places."

On detention of political leaders, Kansal stated, "Law and order situation is being assessed at local level by district and police officials. Whatever action is required to maintain public order is being taken under the ambit of the law."

A three-day global investors summit will also be held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will have a first-ever global investment summit from October 12-14. It will focus on the strength of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Its aim is to encourage investment, attract investment to the region, and generate employment. We are very confident that it will usher in a new area of prosperity in the area," Kansal told ANI.

Kansal shared that "reasonable restrictions may be necessary in order to maintain public order and peace."

"These restrictions are being reviewed in real-time, we are relaxing them wherever there is a need. We don't want to give any chance to any mischief monger to create a disturbance," he said.

He added, "Normal civic functions - hospitals, national highway, airport, power, water - continue to be normal. The peak demand for electricity which stood at 1200 megawatts continues to be supplied normally and as per the schedule fixed by the power development department. We are already making plans of moving on towards investment, employment and prosperity. For this purpose, we have decided to hold the first-ever global investment summit in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions." (ANI)

