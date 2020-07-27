'All six of us are part of Congress now': Rajasthan MLA Lakhan Singh

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): A day after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip asking six of its MLAs to vote against the Congress in case of a 'No-Confidence Motion' in the Rajasthan Assembly, Lakhan Singh, hit back saying he and the five others had already joined the Congress.

"We six MLAs have already joined the Congress. BSP remembered us after nine months. They have issued this whip, after a message from the BJP. On this basis they are going to court", said Karauli MLA Lakhan Singh.



Speaking further, he added, "We got information from the media, that they sent us notices, but we didn't get it yet. We are with Congress, even in case of any eventuality."

On Sunday, the BSP issued a whip to six MLAs, asking them to vote against Congress in case of a No-Confidence Motion or any proceedings to be held during the Rajasthan Assembly session.

National General Secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra, while speaking to ANI said, "Notices have been issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, pointing out that since BSP is a National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified.

Notices have been issued to all six MLAs- - R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to the Rajasthan Assembly." (ANI)

