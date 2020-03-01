All state govts should say that they will not implement NPR: Manish Tewari

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said that the state governments should stand in unison and say that they will not implement the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the country.

"The CAA, NPR, NRC paradigm has torn the soul of the country asunder. There is an escalatory spiral of social polarisation. The escalatory spiral has three steps - alienation, radicalisation and extremism. This has devastating consequences," Tewari told ANI.

"The CAA, NPR and NRC represent the three steps of the spiral and the unfortunate consequences of this have already played itself out in Delhi where so many innocent lives have been lost. Therefore the government needs to be cognizant of the path they are taking the country down. The time has come for all the state governments to stand up and say that they will not implement the NPR exercise in the country," he added.

"CAA = Alienation; NPR= Radicalisation; NRC = Extremism. This is the rocky & unfortunate road ahead for this Nation. NDA/BJP has sowed the wind. The nation is reaping the Whirlwind. Let us stand up to Save India. SAY NO TO NPR-NRC," Tewari had earlier tweeted.

Protests have erupted across the country since the CAA was passed by Parliament last year.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)