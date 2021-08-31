'All such talk have no basis', says Nitish Kumar on him being PM candidate

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 31 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday clarified that projections about him being "Prime Ministerial material" was mere talk that had no basis and that whatever was discussed in his party's meetings should not be termed as JD (U)'s official statement.

The chief minister's remarks came after he was asked about Janata Dal (United) general secretary KC Tyagi's comment that Nitish Kumar is "Prime Minister material".

JD(U) is an ally of the BJP at the Centre.



Kumar asserted that "all talks that come up at party meetings' should not be termed as JD (U)'s official statement."

"Forgive me... During the meeting, several other topics come up for discussion. If somebody says something on any topic, it should not be regarded as the party's official statement. It was a party meeting and there were several things that were discussed," Kumar said in Patna today after a meeting of the JD(U) party.

Tyagi, had created a political flutter with his comment two days ago that Nitish Kumar had all the qualities of a PM. However, on Monday he clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the leader of the BJP-led NDA and will be the face of the coalition for the 2024 general elections as well.

"Narendra Modiji is and will be the PM candidate for the 2024 General Elections," Tyagi said.

Moreover, Lalan Singh, JD(U) national president said, "There is a difference between having the qualities to become PM and filing a claim to be one. PM material means he (Nitish Kumar) has the capabilities and capacity to lead the country. We are a small party, how will we claim the post?" (ANI)

