Allahabad HC dismisses petition filed by UP Govt seeking bail cancellation of Azam Khan

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3(ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Government seeking bail cancellation of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The High Court told the UP government to go to a lower court to file a petition in this matter.

The hearing of the case was done under a single bench of Justice DK Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Government had filed an application in the High court for cancellation of bail granted in 13 cases to Azam Khan.



It has to be noted that Allahabad High court had already granted bail to Azam Khan in all these cases.

Supreme Court advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha represented Azam Khan in this case.

Earlier Allahabad High court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.

In May 2022 Supreme Court of India also granted Samajwadi Party leader Azam khan interim bail in another case of cheating.

It has to be noted that SP leader Azam Khan was lodged in Sitapur Jail from Feb 2020 to May 2022 on account of multiple charges against him. (ANI)

