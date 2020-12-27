Allegations by Omar Abdullah baseless, this time we are single largest party next time we will be victorious: BJP

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has deemed as baseless the allegations put forth by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah against it.

Abdullah has alleged that the BJP was murdering democracy by detaining victorious People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates and pressurizing candidates of the District Development Council (DDC) to switch sides.

BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam while speaking to ANI said that 'We went to Kashmir with the intention of winning hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and we are very happy that we succeeded in it. Our main aim was free and fair election in Jammu and Kashmir where people should exercise their democratic right and it happened this time."



"During this election, we won hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP became the single largest party, we got the highest number of votes in the Union Territory and that is the clear indication that we succeeded in winning hearts of people. And whenever next time election in UT takes place we will be victorious," Islam said.

"Allegations by Adbullah are baseless. We succeeded in making place in the heart of people of Jammu and Kashmir," the BJP MP added.

In the recently concluded DDC polls, Farooq Abdullah-led seven-party coalition, which comprises National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party won 110 seats while BJP won 75 seats and secured the largest vote share in the polls and become the single largest party. 50 independents have also won election apart from other small parties.

After the election results were announced a lot of allegations and counter-allegations being made by parties who participated in the DDC election.

Omar Abdullah accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of attempting to change the DDC election results forcing the winning candidates to join parties other than the (PAGD). The BJP has called his allegation baseless and said in the next election whenever it takes place the BJP will be victorious. (ANI)

