Allegations convey AIMIM has become formidable force in WB: Owaisi on Mamata's 'extremism' remark

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister over her 'extremism' remark and said that the allegations were sending a message that his party had become a formidable force in the state.

"By making allegations against me you are giving the message to the Muslim population of Bengal that Owaisi's party has become a formidable force in the state. By making such comments, Banerjee is showcasing her fear and frustration," Owaisi told ANI.

The AIMIM chief said that he is fighting for the realisation of the constitutional rights, political, social and educational empowerment of Muslims.

"We are fighting for justice. If the Chief Minister of West Bengal sees this as extremism, then there is nothing I can do," Owaisi said.

"Extremism is when you (Banerjee) let BJP win in 18 seats. Extremism is when you disrespect the Muslims in the state by abusing me when you could not even stop the BJP even after 100 per cent of the Muslims voted for you," he added.

Owaisi asserted that the social indicators of the Muslims population in Bengal reflect poor conditions in the state.

"I appeal Banerjee to start working on empowerment of Muslims on the ground level. Those who stand against so-called secular parties are termed extreme. Those who stand against BJP are termed Jinnah-2 and anti-national," he said.

The leader also responded to Banerjee's allegations of AIMIM being in league with the BJP, saying: "We are the A team now. The party is growing stronger. We have won seats in Kishanganj and Aurangabad. People of Bengal did not have an option so far, they have now".

Without naming Owaisi, Banerjee had on Monday, slammed the AIMIM chief and accused him of extremism.

"Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal," she had said. (ANI)

