Allegations of Congress leaders not campaigning in Karnataka by-polls untrue: Siddaramaiah

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday denied speculation of senior Congress leaders not campaigning for the Karnataka by-polls and said that there was no truth in such assertions.

"Allegations that most Congress leaders are not campaigning for the Karnataka by-polls is not true, all leaders are campaigning. Why can't you ask the same question to BJP? Why is only Yediyurappa roaming around? Why are Modi and Amit Shah not campaigning?" Siddaramaiah said.

"HK Patil is looking after Gadag district and Davangere. VS Ugrappa is also at Davangere and senior leaders are also campaigning," he added.

Siddaramaiah further stated that the party's main aim was to win a maximum number of seats in these by-polls and they are presently not thinking about government formation in the state.

"We have not thought whether we can form the government after winning 12 seats as I told I don't want to find any meaning in Chief Minister Yediyurappa statements. Our main aim is to win at least 12 seats," he said.

Siddaramaiah also attacked the BJP government over its flood relief measures and said, ""The effect of not visiting the state at the time of floods will definitely affect BJP which also happened in Maharashtra. They did not approve compensation for relief funds to Maharashtra which is why they lost there. Most of the North Karnataka BJP candidates will lose for sure".

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The poll body has withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

