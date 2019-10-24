Alliance with BJP will continue, we have agreed on 50-50 formula: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): With the counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue and a '50-50 formula' has been agreed between the parties.

As per the latest trends, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was leading on a combined 165 seats with BJP leading on 101 seats and the latter was ahead on 64 seats.

Speaking to media persons, Raut said, "I am going to Uddhav ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aise hota hai kabhi kabhi (Numbers are not bad, it happens sometimes). The alliance with BJP will continue, we have agreed upon a 50-50 formula."

On the other hand, The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead on 51 seats and its ally Congress was leading on 40, at the time of filing this report.

Maharashtra has 288 constituencies and it went to polls in a single phase on October 21. Counting of votes began at 8 am today. (ANI)

