Allocation of portfolios will be discussed between CLP leader and Maharashtra CM, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place tomorrow and the portfolio allocation will be discussed in a meeting between Congress' Legislative Party leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Cabinet expansion will take place at around 1 pm in Mumbai tomorrow. Our CLP leader will forward the names to the Chief Minister which will be presented to the Governor. The allocation of portfolios will be decided in a meeting between our CLP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister," Kharge said.

The senior leader also condemned the administration in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged manhandling of the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The way in which the UP government is behaving is condemnable. Misbehaving with our leaders is shameful. Hitlershahi is going on in UP, it is like Yogi Adityanath wants to run a dictatorship in the state. In a democracy everyone is allowed to go around and meet the people as per their wish," Kharge said.

On Saturday evening, Priyanka alleged that she was strangulated by a woman cop of Uttar Pradesh while she was on way to retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence and was also pushed due to which she fell down.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she had said.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini, however, refuted Gandhi's allegations, calling them "untrue".Congress later demanded action against the cop for her "physical violence" and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)