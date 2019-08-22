Allow political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir: Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI) Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday asked the government to allow all the political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in order to see the ground reality.

He made the demand in his speech at the DMK-led all party demonstration in Jantar Mantar against the arrest of political leaders detained in Jammu-Kashmir in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370.

"Rahul Gandhi was offered by the Governor of J-K to come and see for himself the ground reality of Kashmir. When he accepted the invitation, it was withdrawn. I urge the government, that all the political parties should be allowed to visit Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh and see for themselves what is the ground situation," he said.

He accused the government of dictating the editorial policies of news channels and said that this was not the case during the previous United Progress Alliance governments.

"So we should recognise that there is no democracy. If we do not recognise that, then we are living in a fool's paradise," Azad added.

He further asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 would not have happened had former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee been at the helm.

" Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a thorough gentleman, a great parliamentarian and a great democrat, unlike the current leaders who are ruling the country. Had Atal Bihari been at the helm of affairs, this kind of thing would not have happened," he said.

" The ruling party has made a great joke of the Indian constitution. Whatever they have done with the state of J-K is unconstitutional," Azad added.

Azad also questioned the detention of Jammu and Kashmir politicians and accused the government of bringing the bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories without any consultations with the local leaders or the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The legislative assembly was dissolved and the Governor rule was imposed. The government brought the law in parliament from the backdoor without discussing with people or leaders of Kashmir. Instead of taking the leaders into confidence, they were put behind the bars," Azad said.

"I agree with my colleagues that the government is hiding something from us that something grave is happening in the state which is being reported by international media but not our media. Media should be allowed to telecast whatever they are covering which is very important and the first sign of democracy," Azad added. (ANI)

