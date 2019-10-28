Congress leader Anand Sharma. (File photo)
Congress leader Anand Sharma. (File photo)

Allowing EU parliamentarians to visit J-K an insult to Indian parliament, democracy: Congress

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Allowing the delegation of European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 while preventing the opposition leaders from meeting the people there is an 'insult to India's own parliament and democracy,' said the Congress party on Monday.
"When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J-K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J-K. This is an outright insult to India's own Parliament and our democracy," tweeted the senior Congress leader.
Anand Sharma, who is the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha on Home Affairs, said the visit will be a "disrespect to the sovereignty of Indian parliament." "The government must answer as to why it violated parliamentary privileges. The committee was not briefed on the matter," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Sharma said: "Government rolling out the red carpet to EU MPs to briefing them and inviting them to visit Jammu and Kashmir is a disrespect to the sovereignty of the Indian Parliament and the violation of the privileges of Indian MPs."
"When leaders of Opposition and Members of Parliament went to Srinagar, they were detained and not allowed to meet any individual or community organisations," he said.
Sharma said the Central government's move to allow the EU parliamentarians to visit J&K is "self-defeating and contradicts or consistent position that J-K is India's internal matter." "Is this the new version of Indian nationalism?" he asked.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also termed the development as an insult to Indian democracy.
"My request, made during the Lok Sabha debate on Article 370, for an All-Party delegation of MPs to visit to see the situation for themselves, has still not been accepted. But members of the European Parliament can travel as our government's guests? What an Insult to Indian democracy!" he tweeted.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the Centre's decision to allow the EU parliamentarians to visit J-K to see the ground situation post-abrogation of Article 370 and maintained that it goes against the official stand that Kashmir is an internal matter of India.
"MPs from other countries are allowed to go to Kashmir, why are not our MPs? This is the Modi government's fake nationalism and an insult to the parliament!" he said on Twitter in Hindi.
Speaking to ANI, another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that no foreign nation has the right to interfere in matters related to the country including Jammu and Kashmir.
"There are two aspects to the visit of the European Parliament delegation. First, no foreign nation or a member of a foreign nation or a Parliament has a right to interfere in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an internal matter of India," he said.
"Second, the nation, especially the opposition, wants to know the if PMO can host EU member delegation and facilitate their visit to J-K, then why are they not extending the same courtesy to Opposition? Why the Centre objects to opposition leaders visiting J-K," asked Shergill.
Earlier today, a delegation of European Union parliamentarians met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The delegation will be visiting Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:15 IST

Dark Diwali for families of striking TSRTC employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): This year's Diwali has turned out to be a dark one for the striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees due to non-payment of salaries for the month of September to them by the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 21:53 IST

J-K: Terrorists fire on civilian in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Terrorists fired on a civilian in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Monday, according to the Kashmir Zone Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 21:30 IST

ED summons Raj Kundra on Nov 4 in matter related to Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on November 4 in connection with a matter related to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 21:28 IST

Students protest hostel committe meet, block ambulance from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): In high drama, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday alleged that a group of students waylaid an ambulance and prevented doctors from taking the Dean of Students to hospital after he fell ill on campus during a protest by students against a meeting

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:59 IST

Govt will be formed in Maharashtra under Fadnavis: BJP's Vinay...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Amid tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over 50-50 formula for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, the BJP on Monday said that it was not going to bow down before its oldest ally as far as the top post is concerned but hinted that it may offer the Deputy Chief M

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:37 IST

Bengal Intellectual Society delegation meets Governor regarding...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A seven-member delegation from the Bengal Intellectual Society called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday and raised the issue of human rights and rule of law in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:29 IST

13 employees of airports, airlines caught drunk on duty: DGCA

New Delhi,(India), Oct 28,(ANI): A total of 13 airline staffers from different airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests for alcohol, India's aviation regulatory body Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:25 IST

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu takes over as chairman of NHAI

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Monday took over as chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:13 IST

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's Pune flat attached by bank for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A flat belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Pune has been attached by Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank for non-payment of a loan of Rs 70 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:53 IST

J-K: 19 civilians injured in grenade blast in Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): At least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:48 IST

Shashi Tharoor shares his own version of #WaPoDeathNotices on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the ongoing trend of '#WaPoDeathNotices' tweets on Twitter on Monday, terming them as 'hilarious'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:47 IST

Hyderabad girl allegedly kills mother with boyfriend's help,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A woman allegedly killed her mother in connivance with her boyfriend and kept the body in the house for three days before dumping it at Ramannapet railway station, police said after discovering the decomposed corpse on Monday.

Read More
iocl