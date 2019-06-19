Almost all members of 17th Lok Sabha take oath

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Almost all newly elected MPs including those who were not able to take oath on Monday, were administered oath on Tuesday by Protem Speaker of Lok Sabha Virendra Kumar.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as many as 313 newly elected MPs has taken oath on Monday as members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prominent among BJP MPs to take oath were Ravi Kishan, Maneka Gandhi, Hema Malini, Varun Gandhi, Sakshi Maharaj, Nisith Pramanik and John Barla.

Slogans like "Mandir Vahin Banayenge" (temple will be built there) were raised after Sakshi Maharaj, the BJP MP who won Unnao seat in Uttar Pradesh, took oath as a member of the Lower House.

Hema Malini concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru," which led to the thumping of tables and chants of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Kanimozhi and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi also took an oath.

Sonia Gandhi, who retained her Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat for the Congress, took oath as a Member of Parliament, amid desk-thumping applauds by the opposition members.

Congress' Berhampore MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, who has been named as the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, also took the oath. (ANI)

