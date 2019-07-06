Alpesh Thakor speaking to media persons in Gandhinagar on Friday. Photo/ANI
Alpesh Thakor speaking to media persons in Gandhinagar on Friday. Photo/ANI

Alpesh Thakor, his aide resign as Congress MLAs, hints at cross-vote in RS polls

By Sahil Pandey (ANI) | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:42 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and his close aide Dhavalsinh Zala resigned as Congress MLAs after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections here on Friday.
After casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha by-polls here, Thakor, an MLA from Radhanpur constituency in north Gujarat, told reporters that he took the decision to resign as an MLA after being "insulted" and "deceived" by the party.
"We were always deceived after joining the Congress party. We had told the senior party leaders that honest leaders are oppressed. I had decided to join the party putting our faith in Rahul Gandhi but unfortunately, he could not do anything. We were insulted again and again," he said.
Alpesh said that he cast his vote for the "honest national leadership" and as per his inner voice.
He said: "I have cast my vote for the honest national leadership that wants to take the country to new heights. I cast my vote as per my inner voice. I got nothing other than mental stress by being in the Congress party. I am free from that burden."
He alleged that he was a victim of propaganda within the Congress and could not do anything for his community. "I have entered politics to serve the people of my community. I could not do anything for them in the last two years," he said.
Thakor's colleague Zala, an MLA from Bayad, said: "From the day I became an MLA, senior leaders in the party were harassing me. I had informed the party office in writing in this regard as well. Party activists were not being heard. Party leaders were not hearing the grassroots workers. I have resigned as an MLA."
Ashwin Kotwal, observer for the Congress in Rajya Sabha polls, said that both the leaders cross-voted in the elections.
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declined to hear a petition moved by the Congress seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi to take a prompt decision on disqualification of Thakor.
In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, Thakor had resigned as the Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Bihar and other posts he held in the party.
Earlier, Thakor, despite tendering his resignation from all posts of the party, did not quit the membership of the Assembly.
There were speculations that he might join the ruling BJP. Thakor, however, had refuted the speculations, saying that there was no such plan in the offing. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:56 IST

Man arrested for pelting stones at Hanuman temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli area on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:39 IST

Payal Tadvi's suicide note recovered from her phone, says her lawyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A suicide note left behind by Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life after alleged harassment by her senior colleagues, has been recovered by the forensic department, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Himachal: Shrikhand yatra to start from July 15

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The uphill yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Kullu district, considered among the most difficult pilgrimages in the country is set to commence from July 15 and go on till July 25 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

UP: Woman, granddaughter shot dead by unidentified assailants

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman and her granddaughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kanpur's Chakeri area, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police arrests man for raping five-year-old

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:21 IST

Central budget disappointing, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party Chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dubbed the Union Budget as "disappointing" and said that it was not in accordance with the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Promise to provide scholarship to 1 cr Muslim students not...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfiling the promise of providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students in the Union Budge

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:48 IST

Chamoli gears up to tackle plastic menace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): To combat the surmounting plastic waste left behind by an influx of tourists here, the Chamoli municipality is set to implement a plan to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

EFLU, IIM-V sign MoU for 'capacity-building, skill development'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

India set to become 'financial superpower': Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday lauded the government for presenting a "developmental" Union budget and said that the country has taken a step towards becoming a financial superpower.

Read More
iocl