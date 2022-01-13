Alwar rape case: BJP demands accused be sentenced to death

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], January 13 (ANI): BJP unit in Rajasthan on Thursday slammed the ruling Congress government over the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the case of rape of a specially-abled minor girl in Alwar district, and demanded the accused be arrested and sentenced to death.

A specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar on January 12, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told ANI yesterday.

"A specially-abled minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. The girl was admitted to the hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter," SP Gautam said.

Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, today in an update about the health condition of the minor said that the doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger. He also said that a special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.





"The doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the matter. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest," Meena said.

Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla of JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur where the minor is being treated said that the girl is stable and is under the observation of doctors.

"The girl is stable and is under the observation of doctors. She was operated on yesterday for around three hours in the afternoon and her health was stable in the evening. We are not giving her food orally," the doctor said.

A delegation of BJP leaders meets family members of the minor at JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur.

BJP MLA from Rajasthan, Ram Lal Sharma said that BJP wants the accused to be arrested and sentenced to death.

"This state government doesn't learn anything from its mistakes. Rajasthan government is sleeping. BJP wants the accused to be arrested and sentenced to death," the MLA said. (ANI)

