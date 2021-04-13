Always wanted to work with PM Modi: Arindam Bhattacharya after joining BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Mohan Bagan footballer Arindam Bhattacharya, who on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he always wanted to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try to do his best for West Bengal.

Bhattacharya joined the BJP in presence of Amit Malviya and Mithun Chakraborty.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said: "I always wanted to work with PM Modi and also I wanted to do something good for Bengal. I have received a lot of love and support from football fans, now this is my opportunity to give something back to them. I want to do something good under PM Modi's leadership."

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will clinch victory in the ongoing assembly elections.



Speaking on his career as a goalkeeper for Mohun Bagan, he said: "I am the peak of my career. I am playing football. Last year, we won the Indian Super League. This year I was chosen as India's best goalkeeper, I have received Golden Glove. I will continue to play football for 5-6 years and I will also try to help people."

He further said that after he leaves football, he intends to work full-time in politics under the BJP.

The four phases of the eight-phased elections in West Bengal have already been conducted in the state.

There has been an intense battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP and the Sanjukta Morcha -- a coalition of the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The next phase of the elections will be held on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

