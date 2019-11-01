Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of politicising birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal for not attending the all-party meeting called by the state government ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the government was keen for the involvement of all parties during the occasion but lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal and accused them of politicising the issue.

"The meeting regretted that certain political parties, for their vested interest, had decided to hold parallel celebrations on this pious occasion, sending a wrong message to the Sikh community across the world," read an official release.

In the meeting it was resolved that the Punjab government will invite leaders of all states and national political parties for the November 12 function to be held at Sultanpur Lodhi.

"In keeping with the religious sentiment of the event, all speeches will be restricted to propagating the Guru's philosophy and his life," an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

Along with Chief Minister, Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar were present at the meeting.

In addition, representatives from SAD - 1920, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), SAD Taksali, Sant Samaj, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party were present at the meeting. (ANI)