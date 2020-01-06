Amarinder Singh, Akhilesh Yadav condemn violence at JNU campus

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Delhi Police to take prompt and strict action in the case of violence which had broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital.

"Situation in JNU is clearly out of hand. Delhi Police cannot remain silent spectators to this mayhem unleashed by a handful of goons in the premier university. This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with an iron hand," Singh's tweet on Sunday read.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) traded blame for the violence unleashed on students and professors in the JNU campus.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the attacks and blamed BJP for the violence in the campus.

"Masked men attacking teachers and students in JNU shows the low to which the government will stoop in order to rule through fear. The BJP is using violence and hate to polarise society and stifle dissent. The ABVP is acting like the stormtrooper of the BJP," Yadav's tweet read.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra also condemned the incident.

"I strongly condemn the attacks on JNU students that took place today. These kinds of events not only create a sense of fear and unrest but also attack the sanctity of prestigious educational institutions. I can see that some elements are trying to create confusion and unrest amongst the students, and trying to create differences on the basis of religion. This must be stopped immediately and the government should take strict action against the hatemongers," Vadra's Facebook post on Sunday read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid Vikas Marg, in New Delhi as traffic movement is closed on the road due to demonstrations.

18 injured students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)