Amarinder Singh failed, Congress high command accepted their government's failure in Punjab: BJP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): Terming Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, a 'failure' of Congress in the state, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday and accused the Congress of protecting 'mafia raj' and promoting 'donism' in the state instead of eliminating them.

Speaking to ANI here today, Chugh said, "The entire Punjab cabinet failed. The chief minister failed. Congress has failed in Punjab. The Congress high command has accepted that their government in Punjab has failed to fulfil its promises. They had promised to end Mafia raj. Instead, the MLAs, ministers and the government of Congress became partners in that mafia system. Drug mafia, liquor mafia, sand mafia, land mafia, cable mafia and more mafias were protected and 'donism' was promoted under the Congress in Punjab."

Chugh claimed that following political developments in Punjab, there is nervousness and panic among the party.



"The Congress government in Punjab has completely failed. There is nervousness, panic in Congress. They know that Congress could not deliver anything in their nearly five-year term. The rate of non-delivery and anti-incumbency is so high that farmers in every village are asking that when will the loan of 90,000 crores be waived off. Youth is asking when shall they get mobiles. All sections of the state are sitting on roads in protest," said the BJP national general secretary.

"Today by accepting the resignations of Amarinder Singh and his cabinet the Congress has put a stamp on the fact that the Congress was a failure, is a failure and the people of Punjab have closed their gates for the Congress," added Chugh.

The BJP national secretary's remarks came hours after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister and also submitted the resignation of his council of ministers to Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier in the day.

The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership. (ANI)

