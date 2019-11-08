Amarinder Singh orders govt deptts to incentivise farmers who refrained from burning paddy straw

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the Agriculture Department to work out the modalities for immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's orders on providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers who have not burnt any paddy straw.

The Punjab Chief Minister also ordered strict action against those farmers who were found violating the apex court's orders on stubble burning, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Farmers who had refrained from burning paddy straw despite the financial problems they were facing needed to be incentivized and encouraged", Singh said.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the additional burden which the state exchequer would have to bear to meet the SC's directive and asserted that the central government will have to support Punjab for a permanent solution to the issue.

He, however, asked the finance department to ensure requisite funds for the necessary payment to farmers.

He also asked the police department to crack down on all farmers who had broken the law and needed to be penalised for burning of paddy straw.

In the meeting, it was stated that the 900 FIRs had been registered so far against farmers, with the most coming from Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda. (ANI)

