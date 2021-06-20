Amarinder Singh to again meet AICC panel on June 22, may also meet Sonia

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet members of the AICC panel concerning the state on June 22 in a fresh attempt by the party leadership to find an acceptable formula to end factionalism in the state unit ahead of assembly polls next year.

This will be his first meeting with the panel members after they had submitted a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The AICC panel, which includes Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Aggarwal and Harish Rawat, has met Rahul Gandhi twice after submitting their report.

A senior leader told ANI on condition of anonymity that Rahul Gandhi has not disclosed anything about the decision which leadership wants to take.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said the meeting is aimed at finding a solution acceptable to him concerning various issues.



An important sticking point apparently is suitable accommodation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, with whom Capt Amarinder Singh has had differences.

The Chief Minister may also meet Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier in the first week of June, the Chief Minister had presented his side to the committee for three hours.

The committee had met party MLAs, MPs and other leaders. The complexity of the situation is evident from the time it is taking to find a solution with nearly two weeks over since the report was submitted.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi is monitoring the developments but the party high command has not yet opened its cards.

They said Sonia Gandhi wants the committee to come up with a formula that is acceptable to all leaders.

The most important decision concerns that of the state Congress chief. There is also a possibility of the appointment of the Deputy Chief Minister and various election-related committees have to be finalised. (ANI)

