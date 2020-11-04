Amarinder Singh to hold dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over Centre's farm laws

Chandigarh [India], November 4 (ANI): Chief Minister of Punjab Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh is scheduled to stage a dharna, along with Congress MLAs, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, after failing to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind over the newly enacted farm laws.

"Leaving to Delhi to pay my respects to Mahatma Gandhi ji at Raj Ghat. We will highlight the issues of our farmers and seek immediate restoration of goods trains to Punjab by the Centre," Singh Tweeted.

Earlier taking on Twitter, media advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Raveen Thukral said, "In view of security restrictions in Delhi, CM Amarinder Singh will now lead Dharna of Punjab MLAs at Jantar Mantar, where he will reach at 12:15 PM. After paying his respects to Father of the Nation (Mahatma Gandhi) at Rajghat."



The dharna has been called to highlight the power crisis and shortage of essential supplies situation in the state after Centre's refusal to allow movement of goods trains due farmers' agitation.

Earlier, CM had planned to demonstrate at Rajghat but cancelled it later. "With @rashtrapatibhvn refusing meeting request and Punjab's situation due to goods trains' suspension by @RailMinIndia becoming critical as last power plant shuts down, CM @capt_amarinder announces relay Dharna of all MLAs tomorrow at Delhi's Rajghat," Raveen Thukral tweeted on Tuesday.

Last month, Punjab has passed a resolution rejecting the recent farm laws brought by the Centre and passed four Bills to counter the Central laws.

In September, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three farm bills which have now become laws. These are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. (ANI)

