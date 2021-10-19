Amarinder Singh to launch new party soon, hopeful of tie-up with BJP, breakaway Akali groups for Punjab polls

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

In a series of tweets by his media advisor Raveen Thukral, the former chief minister also said that he is also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, "particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions".

Amarinder Singh, who had resigned last month as chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress, said he will soon announce the launch of his political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people.

"'The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year': @capt_amarinder," Thukral said in a tweet.

"'Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions': @capt_amarinder," he added.

Amarinder Singh said Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats.

He said he will ensure peace and security which was at stake in the state.

"'I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake': @capt_amarinder," Thukral said in a tweet.



Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister last month and said he had been let down by the party leadership.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year and the Amarinder Singh resigning and deciding to float a new political party months before has added a new dimension to the poll arithmetic in the state.

The former Chief Minister had arrived in Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit.

He had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month to discuss the prevailing security scenario in the border state and the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Amarinder Singh had told the media that he will be quitting the Congress but will not be joining the BJP.

Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as Chief Minister days after Amarinder Singh stepped down.

Amarinder Singh had also taken a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he tendered his resignation.

The former chief minister said he had stated earlier that Sidhu is "not a stable man" and not fit for the border state of Punjab. (ANI)

