Amazing, unforgettable to see water touching138 metres in Sardar Sarovam Dam: PM Modi

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said once it was a big deal for Sardar Sarovar Dam to clock 122 metres of water but now its level has reached 138 metres.

"The dream that Sardar Patel had dreamed of is being fulfilled decades later and that too in front of the grand statue of Sardar Saheb. We have seen the Sardar Sarovar dam full for the first time.

"There was a time when reaching the target of 122 meters was a big deal. But today, within 5 years, it is amazing and unforgettable to see that Sardar Sarovar is filled till 138 meters," he said while addressing people at Sardar Sarovar Dam site.

"Today is also Vishwakarma jii day. In the resolve to move towards creating a new India, creativity like Lord Vishwakarma and will power to achieve big goals are very important," The Prime Minister said.

Modi, who was in Gujarat on his 69th birthday also offered prayers to Narmada at the dam site. He also visited the Control Room of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

"On one side is the Sardar Sarovar dam, there are electricity-generating equipment. On the other side there are very beautiful arrangements related to eco-tourism like Ekta Nursery, Butterfly Garden. Amidst all this, a grand statue of Sardar Patel is seen blessing us. Today is the day to express gratitude to all the people who have contributed to this dam," he said.

The dam was illuminated with bright coloured lighting on late Monday night ahead of his arrival.

The Prime Minister said that he will achieve every goal of new India with the inspiration of Sardar Patel.

"Today both the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the world's tallest statue of Sardar Saheb symbolize that willpower. I believe that with his inspiration we will prove every resolve associated with the new India, we will achieve every goal. Today's occasion is also very emotional," he said.

Modi said that the dam is significant for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

