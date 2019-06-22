Amethi: Woman falls at feet of Smriti Irani alleging land grabbing by family members

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): After running from pillar to post for justice, a local woman on Saturday fell at the feet of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, alleging land grabbing by her family members.

Irani, who is the newly-elected Member of Parliament from Amethi, assured the woman that action would be taken against anyone at fault.

Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani, along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had visited a village adopted by late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, in Amethi.

The duo met the family members of Surendra Singh, the former village head of Barauli, who was shot dead last month.

Addressing a public meeting, Irani thanked the people of the constituency for electing her. "No one had imagined that a woman from a simple family will be given the opportunity to be your representative," she said.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, who had held the seat in the constituency prior to her, she said: "In a region which was the stronghold of 'Naamdaar', where it was believed that even if MP doesn't return for five years, the people will accept him."

"A social revolution came here when everyone went to polling booths, pressed the 'lotus' button and gave a message that democracy has not been made for 'Naamdaar'."

The Congress president lost his family stronghold Amethi parliamentary constituency to BJP's Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Succeeding Maneka Gandhi, Irani recently took charge as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister. (ANI)

