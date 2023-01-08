Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnal, Rahul Gandhi watches Kabbadi match

Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi watched a Kabbadi match in Haryana's Karnal on Saturday. The Congress leader is currently present in the state for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi seemed very excited and engrossed in the match which he watched along with his supporters.

The Congress leader on Saturday also met athletes from Haryana during Bharat Jodo Yatra along with fellow leader Deepender Hooda.

On his interaction with the athletes, Hooda told ANI, "Everyone told Rahul Gandhi that under the current government's sports policy, players are banned from getting jobs on sports quota. Earlier, there used to be recruitment in every department (under sports quota). Now only 3.3 per cent of jobs are being given on quota. The policy of 'win a medal and get a job' has been done away with."

Hooda warned that if such policies continue, the country will face a big loss.

"If such policies continue, the country will suffer a big loss. Rahul Gandhi has said if we form the government (at the state), we will restore the 'Padak Lao Pad Pao' policy," he added.

Kabaddi player Deepak Niwas Hooda, who met Rahul, said, "I met Rahul ji in Rajasthan as well. No one has ever spoken like this to athletes before. He is meeting athletes and award winners. The aim is to become a strong sporting nation like China and the US and he wants to know what we need to do to get there."

Hooda said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has had a huge impact and the state should reconsider doing away with its reservation policy in sports.

"I gave my suggestions. In my village currently, sporting activities have reduced. More facilities and benefits should be provided to athletes. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has had a huge impact. Every athlete belongs to the country and not just a state and deserves respect and recognition," he added.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marched in Karnal, Haryana on Saturday along with colourful processions. Despite the dense fog covering most of the northern belt, the supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10. (ANI)