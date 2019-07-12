Amid cabinet reshuffle rumours, Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai meets Congress MLA Alexio Reginaldo

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid reports of Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLAs being dropped from the cabinet soon, Goa Forward President and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai and two of his party MLAs met Congress MLA Aleixo Laurenco Reginaldo here on Friday.

"What is going on right now is political prostitution," said Congress MLA Reginaldo while talking to reporters outside Vijay Sardesai's residence.

The Congress MLA met BJP's alliance partner GFP'S president Vijai Sardesai, whose three ministers are likely to be dropped from the Goa cabinet.

"There is no sorrow or joy in politics. What has happened this time, you cannot call it sorrow or joy. It is only political prostitution, whatever it is," said Reginaldo.

On the cabinet reshuffle, however, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that no minister has been dropped from the cabinet yet.

"The cabinet reshuffle has not happened and no minister has been dropped yet", Chief Minister told ANI on phone. He also said that there would be an announcement if any such development takes place.

Earlier, on the possibility of the cabinet reshuffle, Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo had said that "The Chief Minister will do the correction that is needed. After the merger of Congress MLAs with BJP, Chief Minister told he was unhappy with the functioning of certain ministers as they were taking people for granted. They were acting as if they were the government."

On Thursday the 10 rebel MLAs joined the party in Delhi in presence of Working President J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ahead of speculated induction of some of them in the state Cabinet.

With 10 MLAs changing sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House has reduced to mere five. (ANI)