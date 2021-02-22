Amid political crisis, floor test in Puducherry Assembly today

Puducherry [India], February 22 (ANI): Amid a political crisis in the Union Territory, a floor test in Puducherry Assembly will talk place on Monday as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.



This comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership.

The Lt Governor ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22. Puducherry is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.

Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday. (ANI)

