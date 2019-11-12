Amid political stalemate in Maharashtra, NCP calls meeting of party's core group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday will a chair party's core group meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state after BJP despite being the single largest party expressed its inability to form the government owing to its differences with ally Shiv Sena.

Other NCP leaders including Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil will be present at the meeting.

NCP has hinted at backing Shiv Sena on a condition that the latter party severs its ties with ally BJP.

"BJP has expressed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra. If the Shiv Sena wants support from the NCP, they will have to announce that they have severed their all relations with the BJP and their ministers in the Central government resign as well," Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI.

NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress which bagged 44 seats in Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Congress also called a meeting at party interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant announced that he would resign from the Union cabinet.

"Shiv Sena is on the side of Truth. In such atmosphere why I should be in the central government. I am giving resignation from my ministerial post. I will do a press conference today at 11 am for the same," he tweeted.

Sawant swore in as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His resignation came amid the latest political developments in Maharashtra.

BJP has cleared that it would not form government in Maharashtra owing to its relations with its ally Shiv Sena that turned bitter after Assembly polls. Shiv Sena has asked for the chief ministerial post, a demand which was turned down by BJP

The NDA alliance 'Mayayuti' had received an absolute majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday asked the leader of elected members of the second-largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the "willingness and ability" of his party to form the government.(ANI)