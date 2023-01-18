Amid Ramcharitmanas row, BJP women's wing conducts "path" of holy book, JDU MLC backs education minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's remarks on Ramcharitmanas, Bharatiya Janata Party women's wing read the holy book outside the Shiv Parvati Hanuman Temple as a mark of protest in Patna on Tuesday.

The BJP women's wing condemned his remarks and accused the minister of spreading hatred through his comments. They also accused him of doing vote bank politics, trying to appease Muslims and backward classes.

"Our party criticizes his (Chandrashekar's) remarks on Ramcharitramanas and prays that God gives him some sense so that he does not insult Ramayana. He is definitely doing vote bank politics to lure Muslim voters and backward classes," Lajwanti Jha from BJP women's wing said.

Speaking to ANI, Jha also said that Janata Dal (United) is trying to spread religious hatred in the state.

"JDU leaders are trying to spread Religious hatred that's why he is giving such statements," she added.



Meanwhile, JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar backed Chandrashekhar's remarks and said that every person has the right to express opinions in a democracy. He also said that there is no difference of opinion or differences in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

"There is no difference of opinion or differences in the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Every person has the right to express his opinion in a democracy. 'Badhta Bihar, Nitish Kumar' is the language of the people and this is the reason why Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of the state for 17 years," he said.

JDU MLC also said that Bihar is moving forward towards the glorious path.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar stoked controversy when he said that the Ramayana spreads discrimination and hatred in society.

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were written in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke his silence on the issue and said, "there shouldn't be any interference with any religion. All people of all religions should be given the freedom to practice whatever they like. I even asked him to take back his statement." (ANI)

