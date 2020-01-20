Amid row over Tipu Sultan's history, K'taka Edu Min says textbooks to remain unchanged

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Amid the controversy over teaching Tipu Sultan's history in Karnataka government schools, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said that there will be no changes in textbooks for the coming academic year.

"MLA Appacchu Ranjan from Madikeri constituency had written a letter 3 months back. As far as his letter is concerned, I instructed the formation of a committee. There should be a balanced picture about the issue," Suresh told reporters here.

"Already tender has been finalized to print the textbooks. We will keep the syllabus as it is for this year," he added.

Further stating that a committee will be formed to look after the suggestions made by the MLA Ranjan he said, "We have decided to constitute another committee as per the suggestions of the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) for the issue." (ANI)

