Amid trust vote, K'taka Cong MLA admitted into Mumbai hospital following chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): In Karnataka, the political drama continues to unfold with Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was staying with other Congress legislators at the Windflower Prakruthi Resort in Bengaluru being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after he complained of chest pain.

The development came on the day of the crucial floor test of the Congress-JD (S) government in the Karnataka Assembly.

Patil who turned up in Mumbai last night is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital here.

The reason for Patil's visit to Mumbai is not yet known.

Karnataka rebel MLAs have been staying in Renaissance -Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel since after they resigned from the Cabinet.

In Bengaluru, all senior leaders of BJP, Congress and JD(S) including Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at Vidhana Soudha for the floor test earlier today.

Kumaraswamy on Wednesday had issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of the trust vote. The proceedings on the 'vote of confidence' are underway in the House.

The chief minister had warned of action initiated under Anti-Defection Law and disqualified from posts of MLAs if they failed to attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had earlier this month slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs.

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (ANI)

