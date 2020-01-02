Amid UDF's call for boycott, Kerala Chief Minister shares Rahul Gandhi's letter lauding 'Loka Kerala Sabha'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of addressing the delegate session of the ongoing second edition of Loka Kerala Sabha, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for lauding the summit.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) shared Gandhi's letter dated December 12 and said: "Thank you, Rahul Gandhi, for your warm greetings to the Loka Kerala Sabha."

"In his message, @RahulGandhi opined that 'the Loka Kerala Sabha is a great platform to connect with the diaspora, and recognize their contribution,'" CMO added.

Chief Minister's tweet comes days after United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress had announced to boycott the ongoing event hosted by the state government for non-resident Keralites.

The boycott by UDF was announced on December 28, however, Rahul Gandhi's letter is dated December 12.

"I congratulate the Malayalee diaspora for their phenomenal success, and for being worthy ambassadors of the state. The Loka Kerala Sabha is a great platform to connect with the diaspora, and recognize their contribution," Gandhi's letter read.

He added that Malayalees have played an instrumental role in the nation-building efforts of many countries, and cemented the community's reputation for its dedication and determination.

"The sheer number of initiatives spearheaded by Pravasi Malayalees in Kerala, stand testament to their commitment to give back to their home country. As the torchbearers of the glorious heritage and culture of this state, I hope that the diaspora continues to excel in all their endeavours," Gandhi said in the letter. (ANI)

