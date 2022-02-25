Amidst Assembly polls in 5 states, ECI seizes over Rs 1,000 cr, Punjab tops list with 510 cr

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Seizures amounting to over Rs 1,000 crores were made during ongoing Assembly elections in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, said the Election Commission on Friday.

"The comprehensive and advance planning, meticulous follow-ups and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to a stupendous rise in seizure figures touching Rs 1000 crores in the ongoing Assembly Elections, 2022 in States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Seizures mark increasing focus on expenditure monitoring process by the Commission and ECI's efforts to curb the menace of money power in elections," said the Commission.

According to Election Commission, among the five poll-bound states, Punjab topped the list with a seizure of Rs 510.91 crore followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 307.92 crore) and Manipur (Rs 167.83 crore). In Uttarakhand, Rs 18.81 were sized during elections while seizure amounting to Rs 12.73 was made for Goa.



The total seizure worth Rs 1018.20 includes cash of Rs 140.29 crore, liquor (82,07,221 litre) amounting to Rs 99.84 crore, drugs of Rs 569.52 crore, precious metals of Rs 115.05 crore and other items of Rs 93.5 crore.

Notably, drugs worth Rs 376.19 crore was seized from Punjab itself.

The Election Commission held multiple meetings with Heads of enforcement agencies like CBDT, CBIC, NCB, Excise and senior officials of bordering states to poll-going states for a thorough framework to ensure 'inducement- free' elections.





The Commission also took extensive reviews of enforcement agencies and Police Nodal Officers during the meetings held in the states, to emphasize close and effective monitoring of items meant for influencing voters.

ED said 63 Assembly Constituencies in these States have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for more focussed vigil.

Assembly polls in Punjab, Goa and Uttarkhand has already concluded. Meanwhile, four phases of the seven-phased Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh has concluded. The remaining three of phases of voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. Assembly polls in Manipur will be held in two phases -- February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes in all States will take place on March 10. (ANI)







