Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo)

Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:07 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in Karnataka, a meeting of the state Cabinet will be held on Thursday at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Cabinet meeting will have all the ministers as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
The meeting comes a day after Karnataka Water Minister DK Shivakumar, who went to Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs staying at a hotel there, was detained by Mumbai Police and not allowed to meet the rebel MLAs.
Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru late on Wednesday, said it was a "matter of shame" that he was "forcefully deported" back to Bengaluru.
"Mumbai is known for its hospitality. I had booked a room there and was on an official visit to meet my friends and colleagues, but BJP and officials misused their authority. It's a matter of shame," Shivakumar told ANI here.
Soon after Shivakumar, rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar also returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai.
Somashekhar, who is the Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), is expected to attend a meeting of the BDA scheduled to take place later today.
"I have come back. I will be here in Bengaluru; I am not going back to Mumbai. I have resigned, (but) I am in Congress party," Somashekar told ANI after returning to Bengaluru.
Somashekar, along with nine other MLAs of Congress and JDS, was staying at the Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.
Shivakumar had reached the hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday morning to pacify the rebel MLAs. He was, however, forced to sit outside the hotel after being denied entry. Later, Mumbai Police detained Shivakumar, Milind Deora and other Congressmen and kept them at Kalinga University rest house.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.
The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:50 IST

AP: Village revenue officer caught red-handed accepting bribe

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a village revenue officer (VRO) red-handed accepting a bribe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:40 IST

Follow tri-policy method for qualitative governance in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials to follow tri-policy method to achieve qualitative governance in Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:30 IST

Matter of shame: DK Shivakumar on being 'forcibly deported' to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, who was on Wednesday detained by Mumbai Police and barred from meeting rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in the city, said it was a "matter of shame" that he was sent back to Bengaluru, and blamed the BJP for the same.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:30 IST

President Kovind to visit Tirumala on July 13, 14

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Tirumala on July 13 and 14.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:25 IST

CBI officer probing Rakesh Asthana case prematurely repatriated...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) DIG Tarun Gauba, who was investigating the case of the agency's former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, was on Thursday prematurely repatriated to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 00:47 IST

Cabinet approves bill to set up a single water disputes tribunal

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a Bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 00:38 IST

Shamli arms looting case: NIA secures conviction of 5 accused

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday secured the conviction of five accused in the Shamli weapon loot case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 00:22 IST

No means to verify Nirav Modi's travel plans: Centre

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday said that passport of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD two billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was revoked in February last year as per provisions and the Ministry of External Affairs

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:57 IST

Cabinet approves bill that subsumes 13 labour laws

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the introduction of a bill in Parliament that amalgamates provisions of 13 Central Labour Acts to enhance safety, health and working conditions of workers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:33 IST

Rahul to appear before Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on July 12

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on July 12, in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel, said Gujarat Congress pres

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:33 IST

India wants neighbourly relations but Pak failed to create...

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:29 IST

Congress issues whip asking its Lok Sabha MPs to meet every...

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Congress party issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha members directing them to meet every Tuesday at 10.15 am in Room No.25 in the Parliament House during Parliament Session.

Read More
iocl