Amidst Maha Janadesh Yatra, CM takes time off for tea break

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stopped his convoy to enjoy tea amidst his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in Navegaon.

Fadnavis made a temporary halt for a tea break at Yatharth Hotel whose owner was delighted to welcome the Chief Minister of his state.

Sipping black tea, the Chief Minister got surrounded by nearby people who reached the place to get a glimpse of him. He exchanged pleasantries and also took photos with the people.

During his interaction, Fadnavis was also seen playing gleefully with a toddler.

He stopped during the ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' while on his way to Arjuni Mor from Gondia.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief Minister Fadnavis launched Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral campaign, 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' for the upcoming assembly polls and directed party workers to aim for a target of 250 seats.

Fadnavis will hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences as part of the campaign.

Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra towards the end of this year. (ANI)

