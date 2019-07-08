Amidst political crisis in Karnataka, parties go hunting for hotels, resorts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, political parties have gone hunting for hotels and resorts to lodge their MLAs.

On Monday, it has emerged that the JD(S) has booked 10 villas, 15 deluxe and 10 cottages at Paddington resort.located in Madikeri, about 250 kms from Bengaluru, for three days.

On Sunday, BJP had reportedly booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel at Dodaballapur road here for its MLAs, sources said.

So far, there are no reports of any such bookings made by the Congress party.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state is making all efforts to protect its government in the state which seems to have fallen short of majority after the resignation of several of the MLAs from both the parties resigned on Saturday. In the evening, 10 rebel MLAs left for Mumbai where they are lodged at Sofitel hotel.

On Sunday, the dissident MLAs held a press conference outside the hotel reiterating their decision to resign.

"We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations," Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said while speaking to media persons outside the hotel.

Senior leaders from Congress and JD(S) have rushed to contain the damage.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who returned to Bengaluru on Sunday evening said the current political crisis in the state and government will run smoothly.

"The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly in the state," Kumaraswamy told reporters here on Monday.

Stressing that he does not have any kind of anxiety about the present political development, the JD(S) leader said, "I don't want to discuss anything about politics." (ANI)

