Amit Malviya takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says Samajwadi Party lacks dedicated workers for virtual rallies

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya has taken a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks that the Election Commission should provide funds to help strengthen digital platforms of parties so that they can compete with BJP and said that virtual rallies need dedicated workers and organisation "which the Samajwadi Party lacks".

Malviya said Akhilesh Yadav talking of lack of resources appears "ridiculous" and "he is talking like this as his people's money is being caught (by probe agencies)".

"Digital rallies do not need lot of money, you need dedicated workers but they (Samajwadi Party) do not have organisation, nor workers, nor style of work. On March 10, it will be known they do not have workers also," he said.

Yadav had said that the BJP was having digital infrastructure for a long time and they will request the Election Commission for mechanism to help strengthen the digital platforms of other parties so that they can compete with BJP.

Malviya said rules and regulations made by the Election Commission in view of the situation psoed by the COVID-19 pandemic should be followed.



The Election Commission declared dates of polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur - on Saturday. Counting of votes will take place on March 10. The poll panel has said that no road shows or rallies will be held till January 15 and it will review the situation later.

Malviya said that the party will run most of its campaign through virtual mode and the BJP has been using technology to connect with people during elections.

He said the BJP has connected with people through virtual rallies in Bihar and Bengal polls and has capacity to lakhs of people through it.

Malviya said BJP workers also know the use of social media and the party has been reaching out to people during the COVID-19 crisis.

He said in remote areas of Uttarakhand where connectivity is an issue, party workers will reach out to people through door-to-door campaign.

He said programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also reaching to people through social media. (ANI)

