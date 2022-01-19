Amit Palekar to be AAP's CM candidate for Goa Assembly polls

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): Amit Palekar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, said party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," said the Delhi Chief Minister.



AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties are also in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

