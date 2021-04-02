Amit Shah accuses Mamata of running govt of 'Tanashahi, Tolabaz and Tushtikaran' in Bengal

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): As the political battle in West Bengal intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of running the state government on a "3T model of Tanashahi, Tolabazi, and Tushtikaran" (dictatorship, extortion, and appeasement).

Addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, Shah said after the polling in Nandigram on Thursday, it was decided that Mamata is going to lose the election from there.

"Didi is running the government on a 3T model: Tanashahi, Tolabazi, and Tushtikaran, but Modi Ji runs it on a 3V model: Vikas, Vishwas, Vyapar," he said.

"It was decided in Nandigram yesterday that Didi is losing the election there. After that, her advisor went to her and asked her where will she context the election next, She said that let me fight from anywhere other than North Bengal, the people of North Bengal are not going to win me," the minister added.



The BJP leader further asked the voters to give a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the political violence in North Bengal.

"Once you give Narendra Modi a chance, the BJP will end this political violence from North Bengal forever," he said.

He said the development will be BJP's topmost priority if it forms the government in the state.

"We will give Rs 2000 crores to the North Bengal development board for your development. There will also be a battalion of Rajbanshi youth, to pay tribute to Narayani Sena," he added.

The third phase of polling will be held on April 6. (ANI)

